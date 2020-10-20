Nothing Quite Says I'm Spooky but Cute Like a 6-Foot Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn, Now 55% Off

Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The dream is to be tough but tender right? This undead My Little Pony knock-off is just that. If you’re still looking for a decoration for the haunting season but want to seem more approachable this 6-foot tall light up Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn is that. With the coupon save a total of $55 on it .

The LED lights on the inside of the mythical beast shine bright even on the darkest night. While yes this is built for the outdoors with its durable material, long power cord, fastened ropes, and built-in sandbags there’s nothing in the rulebook that says you can’t bring this inside if you’ve got the room. Quite the decoration this would be indoors , but hey if you’ve got the space why not? My neighborhood goes ham on Halloween with decorations so I think this eerie equine creature is adorable and in no way is obnoxious . Just because it’s Hallows’ Eve soon doesn’t mean it has to all be blood and gore, maybe a scary sweetie is what we need this year.

