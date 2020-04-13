Nothing Left to Do but Put on the $40 TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds and Vibe [Exclusive]

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds KINJA79S Graphic : Gabe Carey

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds | $40 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA79S

If you’re looking for motivation to go outside for your 30 minutes of CDC-permitted exercise, look no further than a pair of discounted true wireless earbuds. Down 27% from their usual $55 price tag with our exclusive promo code KINJA79S, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 buds take full advantage of the company’s smart AI noise reduction technology to clear out background noise in phone calls and generally make even the noisiest apartments bearable on Zoom.



They’re also great for running outside, as the IPX7 waterproof rating protects against sweat, rain, water, and even dust. No longer do you have to find the space to exercise indoors on rainy days. Smart touch controls on the side make it easy to pick up and put down the phone without actually doing it. Best of all, even the most stubborn audio snobs will appreciate the high quality sound for the price.

