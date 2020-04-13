It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Nothing Left to Do but Put on the $40 TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds and Vibe [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
986
1
Save
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds | $40 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA79S
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds | $40 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA79S
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds | $40 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA79S

Advertisement

If you’re looking for motivation to go outside for your 30 minutes of CDC-permitted exercise, look no further than a pair of discounted true wireless earbuds. Down 27% from their usual $55 price tag with our exclusive promo code KINJA79S, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 buds take full advantage of the company’s smart AI noise reduction technology to clear out background noise in phone calls and generally make even the noisiest apartments bearable on Zoom.

They’re also great for running outside, as the IPX7 waterproof rating protects against sweat, rain, water, and even dust. No longer do you have to find the space to exercise indoors on rainy days. Smart touch controls on the side make it easy to pick up and put down the phone without actually doing it. Best of all, even the most stubborn audio snobs will appreciate the high quality sound for the price.

Plus, Tidal is offering a free month right now and we’ve already got your first playlist started. It’s on the house.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tacklife Deals to Get Through Your Home Improvement Projects, Even On a Budget

How to Build a Small Form Factor Gaming PC That Can Fit Anywhere

This Stand Turns Your iPad Into a Great Second Monitor for Working From Home

Grab Final Fantasy VII Times Two for $48 While You Wait for Final Fantasy VII Part Two