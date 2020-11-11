Not To Be Overlooked, the 44mm Apple Watch SE Is $49 Off

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, Space Gray) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, Space Gray ) | $260 | Amazon

As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech journalists speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $260—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the larger Series model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For a mere pittance, you can secure an Apple Watch released only two months ago and remain confident it’ll get the latest WatchOS software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is discounted, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Gold or Silver aluminum case, you’re shit out of luck. Still, you’ll find plenty of cases on Amazon to adorn your Apple Watch with, even if that could drive the price up to more than you bargained for. But as a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors, we have historical evidence to prove Space Gray is here to stay.

A s Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6 , which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September: