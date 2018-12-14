Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Christmas shopping for older kids is easy. Too easy, really, because they know what to ask for and you know what they like, and before you know it you’ve blown out your budget.

But toddlers can be trickier. Their interests are still developing, and you always feel better about buying them toys that are educational or at least encourage imaginative play. Today you can do just that with Amazon’s Battat Gold Box full of musical instruments, take-apart vehicles, pretend play sets, and more.

It still might be hit or miss on whether the gifts become new favorites or are immediately tossed aside, but at least you’ll feel good about the effort you made.

