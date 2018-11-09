Photo: Indochino

You know Indochino for their reader-favorite custom suits, but they also make really nice blazers and chinos, and both are on sale already for Black Friday.



All blazers (including, somewhat inexplicably, dinner jackets) are $219 with promo code BLKFRI, and the chinos come in at two pairs for $129 with the same BLKFRI code (normally $79 each). The best part? You still get to go through Indochino’s famous customization process, and pick your preferences for everything from pocket angles to hem designs to jacket liners.