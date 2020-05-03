It's all consuming.
PlayStation 4

Not Borderlands 3, But Borderlands: GOTY Edition is Now $13

Elizabeth Henges
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | $13 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | $13 | Amazon

Borderlands 3 is always on sale, so let’s talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It’s a pretty good game in its own right (most of them are, really), so if you’ve done everything in Borderlands 3 but want more, grabbing this edition will be the way to go.

