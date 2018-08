Graphic: Shep McAllister

Crypto miners, don’t read this.

Gamers, hello.

This high end EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 is down to a perfectly reasonable $470 right now on Amazon, an all-time low. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s a terrific card, and it’ll keep you playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.