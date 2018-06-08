ADATA 960GB SSD | $149 | Rakuten | Promo code AD26
Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $150. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD26 at checkout (must be signed in) to get the deal.