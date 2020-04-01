It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Nostalgic for MacBook Ports? Vava's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Turns Form Back Into Function for 50% Off

Gabe Carey
Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Port | $20 | Amazon | Promo code KinjaVa330 + clip coupon
Ah, 2014. The days before Apple decided to axe the ports we’d come to know and love in favor of USB-C, a faster and reversible standard that still isn’t exactly supported by all your favorite accessories. If you need to edit photos from your DSLR camera, for instance, well you’re basically fucked without one of these here dongles.

One of the best you can find, the 8-in-1 USB-C hub from Vava is half off using our exclusive promo code KinjaVa330 and by clipping the coupon on the Amazon listing page. Combined, that brings your total down from $40 to a mere 20 bells! That way, you can get your cake (a new MacBook) and eat it too (use ports) with three USB Type-A connections, HDMI-out, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, two SD card slots and USB-C power delivery.

