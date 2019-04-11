Image: Nordstrom

When one of Nordstrom’s rare seasonal sales emerges, it’s important to pay attention, and right now, the department store’s best deals are coming out of hibernation to ring in the spring. Nordstrom’s Spring Sale features thousands upon thousands of on-sale items for men, women, kids, and home. So just be aware, it’s going to take some time to sift through it all.



Perhaps the best way to handle a massive sale like this is to filter by brand, and you can bet many of your favorites are going for a great price during this event. Nike, J.Crew, Levi’s, Adidas, PUMA, Cole Haan, Madewell, and so, so many more coveted brands are up for grabs for much less than usual.

Advertisement

For the guys, we particularly love this marked-down Billy Reid shirt jacket, this solid pair of Trask suede boots, or a trendy camp collar shirt. Meanwhile, ladies will find tons of shoes, handbags, and other accessories, including our favorite large Landon Duffle from Dagne Dover, at great prices. So what are you waiting for? Time to spring into action and shop this stellar sale.