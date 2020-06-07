It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Nordstrom is Having a Sale on its Loungewear, so Grab Some Comfy PJs

Elizabeth Henges
Look, we’re all in PJs a lot nowadays. Well, at least I am. Often my big accomplishment of the day is putting on actual clothing, and of course, I’m writing right now in my PJs. If you’re like me, though, you want to be comfortable, and what better way to be comfy than some Nordstrom loungewear being on sale?

The pajamas on sale at Nordstrom’s site look super comfy, let me tell you. Like, look at this oversized hoodie. Or these very, very blue pajama pants. There’s a great selection here, so make sure to give the whole list a look-through and pick up some new PJs. You earned it.

