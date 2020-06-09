Nordstrom Has up to 50% off Over 1,500 Men's Items Perfect for a Last-Minute Father's Day Gift

Up to 50% off Men’s Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still struggling to find dear old dad a gift for his special day fear not. Nordstrom has over 1,500 items just for him currently on sale. There are some great deals depending on if you need a little something extra or want to go all out and grab him a new pair of premium sneakers.

If you’ve got a pop who likes a little flair, there are a ton of cute patterned socks for just $6. A traditional checkered shirt is never a bad gift. They’re versatile and most Nordstrom branded ones are just $25. I’m a fan of a Herschel and this large shoulder bag (in camo or black) is a durable piece excellent for a dad on the go. No matter what you snag your father we know he’ll love it but if you can save some money while making his day why not?

This sale runs until June 14 and free shipping on all orders.