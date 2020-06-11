Nomad Has Plenty of Gifts for Your Hard-To-Buy-For Dad

Up to 30% Off Gifts from Nomad and Partnered Brands Image : Nomad

If your dad is anything like mine, the biggest challenge in getting him a gift is pulling out a response more concrete than “I dunno I don’t really need anything.” It’s a humble response, but it also makes celebrating their day a bit more of a head scratcher than any of us would like. If you know what your dad wants, great! For kiddos with less forthcoming parents will be happy to know there’s no shortage of sales going on that will help pick out that perfect gift. Right now, Nomad has some pretty solid discounts on their tech accessories, and maybe there’s even something you can sneak in for yourself.

For Nomad’s part, you can get some nice gear to upgrade his tech ensemble, as long as he’s got a few Apple devices laying around. If you wanna give him a nice place to charge his phone, watch, and have room to plop his AirPods on there too, the leather-clad Base Station will add some subtle flair to his nightstand. Or maybe he just needs a place to toss his phone before hitting the hay, in which case you could get him Nomad’s Base Station Stand, which would be right at home on his nightstand or on his desk so he can take a peek at his notifications while he’s working.

For the dads who struggle with picking out a stylish watch, the company’s Active Leather strap looks great, and it’s durable enough to withstand the tribulations of nasty weather.

Maybe your dad’s one of the clumsy folk who can’t seem to get through the day without his phone fumbling to the floor, or he just likes to carry around his phone in style. Nomad’s Rugged Leather case (available for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 11) gives a nice bit of elegance to the iPhone while adding a bit of extra grip to a phone that seems designed to slip through your hands.