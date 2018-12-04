Photo: Walmart

If you’re expecting to take part in a White Elephant game this holiday season, you could do worse than to bring this Bella Cotton Candy Maker, currently on sale for $17 at Walmart. It’s unexpected, kitschy, and a little weird without being totally useless junk, and these are the qualities of a successful Yankee Swap gift.

Whatever lucky giftee walks away with it will suddenly be able to throw a much more festive New Year’s Eve party, and you might be able to get away with stealing back your own present. I mean, look at that Pinterest/Insta-worthy photo! You can’t tell me you don’t want that kind of beauty in your life.

