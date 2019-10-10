It's all consuming.
No Time to Cook? Get $100 Towards Delivery Fees For Your First Week of Postmates.

Shep McAllister
$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days | Postmates | Use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15 order)
Graphic: Postmates
You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).

If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Shep McAllister
