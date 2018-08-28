Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Hollow Knight - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.

But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

Advertisement

$119 is $50 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.