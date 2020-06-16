No Tim the Tool Man Required to Install This Easy to Use Solar Powered Floodlight

Solar Powered Security Floodlight | $29 | SideDeal
Easy installation is what you’re looking for when you have to be your own handyman. You’ve probably picked up some new fix-it skills during lockdown but still might be a little leary of the more professional things say like electricity. Well, you can definitely handle the installation of this solar-powered security floodlight now 42% off at SideDeal.
This floodlight has twenty-two ultra-bright white LEDs so it really brightens driveways and yards all without getting tangled in electrical wiring. The solar panels store power so the lights can be operated for a sixty-second period up to one hundred and fifty times. They are obviously weatherproof and durable for all conditions. They’re easy to adjust and angle to the exact spot you’d like to illuminate. And at just $29 grabbing two for your outdoor space is still a great deal.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.