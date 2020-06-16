No Tim the Tool Man Required to Install This Easy to Use Solar Powered Floodlight

Solar Powered Security Floodlight Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Solar Powered Security Floodlight | $29 | SideDeal



Easy installation is what you’re looking for when you have to be your own handyman. You’ve probably picked up some new fix-it skills during lockdown but still might be a little leary of the more professional things say like electricity. Well, you can definitely handle the installation of this solar-powered security floodlight now 42% off at SideDeal.

Advertisement

This floodlight has twenty-two ultra-bright white LEDs so it really brightens driveways and yards all without getting tangled in electrical wiring. The solar panels store power so the lights can be operated for a sixty- second period up to one hundred and fifty times. They are obviously weatherproof and durable for all conditions . They’re easy to adjust and angle to the exact spot you’d like to illuminate. And at just $29 grabbing two for your outdoor space is still a great deal.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.