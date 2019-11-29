No Spare Bed? Put Your Holiday Guests On This $28 Intex Airbed

Intex Dura-Beam Elevated Comfort Airbed | $28 | Amazon

Do you love to have guests over during the holidays, but don’t really have a ton of room for everyone? That’s okay, so long as you have a good airbed to put out at night. You can get the Intex Dura-Beam Elevated Comfort Airbed for just $28. It has a soft flocking top, as well as an electric internal pump, and is 16" high, which makes it easy to get on and off.