No Socket, No Problem With the Anker Power Bank 10000mAh for Just $15

Anker Power Bank 1000mAh Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Anker Power Bank 1000mAh | $15 | Amazon

If ever you’ve found yourself forgetting to charge your devices for the day, and wished that you wanted a power bank to put in your bag, this is the one for you.

Advertisement

Featuring a huge 10,000mAh capacity of battery, the Anker Power Bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S20 2.5 times, alongside an iPad 1.3 times.

Advertisement