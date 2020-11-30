No Socket, No Problem With the Anker Power Bank 10000mAh for Just $15

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Anker Power Bank 1000mAh | $15 | Amazon
If ever you’ve found yourself forgetting to charge your devices for the day, and wished that you wanted a power bank to put in your bag, this is the one for you.
Featuring a huge 10,000mAh capacity of battery, the Anker Power Bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S20 2.5 times, alongside an iPad 1.3 times.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission