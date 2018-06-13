Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this 4.3 star-rated DEWALT electric pancake compressor is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $119 in today’s Gold Box. That’s over $40 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.
No Pressure, But This Popular Air Compressor Is Down To Its Best Price Ever, Today Only
