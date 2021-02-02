No One Tent Should Have All That Power, but Yours Can With $89 off a 70,200mAh Portable Charging Station

RAVPower Portable Power House Graphic : Gabe Carey

RAVPower Portable Power House | $181 | Amazon

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently 33% off from Amazon—no promo codes or coupon clips required. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.

But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

