No One Man Should Have All That Power: There's a Bulk Battery Sale at Amazon

Giovanni Colantonio
Best Tech Deals
If you need some AA or AAA batteries, I’ve found the motherlode for you. Amazon is running a bulk battery sale today and it’s the perfect opportunity to stockpile power. There are five different sets of Amazon Basic batteries to choose from. You can grab a 150 pack of AAs for $30 or a 250 pack for $45. If you want to get real wild with it, you can grab 300 AAA batteries for $49. This could keep you set for literal years depending on what you need them for, so buy one now and never have to worry about if you have any batteries left again.

