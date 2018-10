Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s ~4,300 piece London Tower Bridge is one of the most elaborate and detailed architectural sets in the LEGO ecosystem, and $195 is the best price we’ve ever seen on it. It even includes a little double decker bus! The only thing that’s not realistic is the deep blue water representing the Thames, but we’ll keep a stiff upper lip and let it slide.