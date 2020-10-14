It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
No Need to Feel the Pressure with The Ninja Foodi FD401 Cooker at 44% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8 in 1 | $150 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8 in 1 | $150 | Amazon

Compact cookers have become a staple in many homes these last few years, and one of them are the Ninja Pressure Cookers. This particular model, the FD401, has nine functions to cook different types of food, from slow cooking, to steaming, to boiling. Plenty of options to make sure the food is cooked right.

For Prime Day, Ninja have reduced the price of the FD401 by 44%, which would make it a great present for someone at Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Daryl Baxter

