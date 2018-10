Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Back in 2009, The AV Club named a 2005 episode of HBO’s Rome one of the best TV episodes of the decade. If you missed it the first time or need a refresher after these 12 years, you can get this complete series Blu-ray box set for just $25, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.