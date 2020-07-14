It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
No More Tricks for a Camera-Ready Smile Grab This $15 Teeth Whitening Kit Today

Sheilah Villari
Charcoal Edition LED Teeth Whitening Kit | $15 | MorningSave
Charcoal Edition LED Teeth Whitening Kit | $15 | MorningSave

There’s an old beauty trick of wearing bright red lipstick to make your teeth look whiter. This was a cheaper option than buying a usually very expensive whitening kit. Well, today is your lucky day. Charcoal has long been apart of whitening hacks and now it’s here just for you. Save 94% on one of MorningSave’s best selling items.

This kit from Nuovawhite has been clinically proven to not only get those chompers back to pearly white but restore and strengthen your enamel too. This is professional-level whitening done in the comfort of your home, and let’s be honest most of us are probably still happy to be there. This set has two kits so you can share it with a significant other, family member, or roommate. That’s a heck of a self-care night. This kit comes with the whitening syringes, trays, and LED accelerator lights. The best part is you’ll get up to twenty-five treatments out of just one kit. Some very happy customers have mentioned seeing vast results after just one treatment. This deal won’t last long so brighten up your day now.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

