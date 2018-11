Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Truly, Amazon is the MVP for holiday toy shopping. Every day there’s a new sale, and today’s batch of discounts includes Disney, NERF, and Play-Doh items you’ve probably been eyeing. And you know the drill by now: These prices are good today only, so carpe crepundia. (That’s Latin for “seize the toy(s).” At least, I think it is. If not... whatev, it’s a dead language; don’t @ me.)