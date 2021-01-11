No Jump Scares Here: Pre-Order Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection for $34

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection (PS4) | $34 | Walmart

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection (XBO) | $34 | Walmart

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection (Switch ) | $34 | Walmart

The good thing about this article is that it’s predictable. I’m not trying to fr eak you out with a left-field jump scare. I’m going to tell you about a deal and there’s no surprises . I’m not like that Freddy guy. So let me give it to you straight: you can pre-order Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection for $34, which saves you a few bucks off its normal $40 price tag. The package includes the first four games in the infamous horror series, as well as Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. That’s it folks. You can now leave this article without the fear of being BWAAHHHHHHH! Okay, I guess that doesn’t really work in text, huh?