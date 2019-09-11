Image: Daily Steals

Vitagoods Vibrating Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brushes - 2 Pack | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJVITAG

Everyone knows that the best part of any haircut is the scalp massage you get while your hair is being washed. But with this deal on a pair of Vitagoods scalp massagers, you won’t have to wait until the next time you need a trim to experience that pure, cranial bliss. This two pack of gently vibrating, water-resistant massagers costs just $10 with promo code KJVITAG, so be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain. After all, saving money feels almost as good as a scalp massage.