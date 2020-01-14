No Dishwasher? This Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Rack Is Cheaper Than Ever

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher . Or, not everyone likes t0 use one. If you need a better drying rack, with a decent amount of space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This Ex pandable Dish Drying Rack is down to $30 on Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been. It has plenty of room for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery, and more.