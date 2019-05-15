Screenshot: Walmart

It’s one thing to find a good deal on a certain thing you’d find at the grocery store. It’s quite another to just straight up save $10 on an entire grocery trip.



But that’s exactly what you can do today by ordering $50 in groceries from Walmart, with curbside pickup. Just build your cart, hit the minimum (excluding alcohol), choose the FREE store pickup option, and use promo code LA9ARAAC at checkout to get $10 off. The prices are the same as buying in-store, and this code even works if you’ve used Walmart’s online grocery ordering service before, so there’s really no downside here.