It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

No Bad Vibes in Ella Paradis' Friday the 13th Slash Sale

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis DealsBlack Friday Deals
133
Save
Up to 70% off select items | Ella Paradis
Up to 70% off select items | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 70% off select items | Ella Paradis

Just because it’s Friday the 13th in the weirdest year ever doesn’t mean today should be made worse. In fact, our pals at Ella Paradis want to slash prices and ensure there are no bad vibes. We really don’t need any more given everything so save up to 70% off select items. You’ll see the savings come off in your shopping cart so need for a code.

Advertisement

All the Better Love toys are great go-to’s if you’re a bit indecisive. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily ($42) as a fave so obviously, I going to recommend it. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down.

Advertisement

Tenga has some pretty dope products, mostly for dudes. I’ve seen and handled a lot of them. The tech they use to design their toys is really impressive so I’m going to give their Spinner Stroker ($18) a shoutout. It comes in 3 varieties depending on tastes, although at this price you should experience all of them.

G/O Media may get a commission
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Free shipping on all orders. You will get a bonus mystery gift if you spend over $100 too.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Relax Your Muscles With a TaoTronics Massage Gun, Down to $72

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28

All the Face Washes That Do and Don’t Work for Acne, According to Experts

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World, and More Switch Titles Start at $35 Today