Nivea’s gift set is back for 2018, and even if you don’t want to give anyone on your shopping list a box of men’s grooming supplies, you might want to buy it for yourself. Just $13 gets you two types of body wash, body lotion, lip balm, and shaving cream. We’re talking full-size products here here too, the good stuff. One might call it...a soap box.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Nivea's $13 Men's Gift Set Is Probably a Terrible Gift, But You Should Buy It For Yourself
Nivea’s gift set is back for 2018, and even if you don’t want to give anyone on your shopping list a box of men’s grooming supplies, you might want to buy it for yourself. Just $13 gets you two types of body wash, body lotion, lip balm, and shaving cream. We’re talking full-size products here here too, the good stuff. One might call it...a soap box.