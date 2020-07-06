It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Nioh 2: Special Edition for PS4 Comes Complete With a Season Pass and Art Book, All For $47

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEals
3.7K
2
Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) | $47 | Amazon Nioh 2 (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) | $47 | Amazon
Nioh 2 (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) | $47 | Amazon
Nioh 2 (PS4) | $34 | Amazon

Team Ninja has another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $33 off, or a final total of $47. The standard copy is also on sale for $34.

Advertisement

The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Advertisement

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Original

Sold? Buy.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/6/2020. 

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Origin Is $200 off at Newegg

Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Are $40 Today

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Live Your Most Comfortable Life With These Six Plus Size Jumpsuits and Rompers