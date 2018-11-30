Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | $45 | Walmart

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit | $80 | Amazon

Labo is Nintendo at its weird best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!

So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $45 is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Variety Kit, which normally sells for $70.

The Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is on sale for $60 (from the original $80), but it’s been that price for several weeks now.