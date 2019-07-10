Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo’s Pokéball Plus is silly, unnecessary, and I can almost guarantee that you want to buy it anyway. It is a Nintendo accessory, after all. It lets you carry around your favorite Pokémon from Pokémon Let’s Go, get alerted to nearby monsters and gyms in Pokémon Go, and will soon let you transfer your monsters from Pokémon Sword and Shield.



Originally released for $50, Amazon’s marked the Pokéball Plus down to $41 today, an all-time low.