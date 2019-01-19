Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Once upon a time, the NES Classic was so hard to find, that eBay resellers could sell them at a 2-3x markup. Now, not only can you easily find it in stores for its $60 MSRP (at least for the time being), you can actually buy a refurb from Nintendo’s eBay storefront for $50. It’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing.



Update: You can also save $10 on the refurbished SNES Classic, also direct from Nintendo.