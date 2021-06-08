It's all consuming.
Nintendo Switch Players Can Grab Hello Neighbor for $20. Just Don't Get Caught.

Extremely tense, yet family friendly, stealth horror game.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Screenshot: tinyBuild
Hello Neighbor (Switch) | $20 | Amazon

This stealth horror game has you take on the role of a kid investigating what’s really going on at your scary neighbor’s house. The AI learns and adapts to your behavior stopping you from using the same tactics over as he chases you throughout the house much like a cartoonish, bloodless Jack Baker. The game is rated E10+ to show kids even they should be afraid of something. Amazon has Hello Neighbor on Switch for only $20.

