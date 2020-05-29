Nintendo Switch Lite Returns to Amazon for $200

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) | $200 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) | $200 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out, the prices have spiked to unreasonable levels, or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray or Yellow at its $200 MSRP. Ships mid-June.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/29/2020.

