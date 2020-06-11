It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Nintendo Switch Games NEVER Go on Sale, and a Bunch of Them are up to 50% off Today

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Save up to 50% on Switch Digital Games | Amazon
Save up to 50% on Switch Digital Games | Amazon
Photo: Felipe Vieira (Unsplash)

Save up to 50% on Switch Digital Games | Amazon

If you’re a Nintendo person, you’re well familiar with Nintendo quirks, like having to wait eons for games to receive their first discount. If you’ve been waiting feverishly to stock up, now’s a good time to do it with up to 50% off some major titles. Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Kirby Star Allies, Mario Tennis Aces, and Fire Emblem Warriors are all still typically $60, but you can get digital copies of them for $42 after discounts.

There’s much more, too, like Astral Chain down to $48, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for $40, Celeste for just $6, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection down to $20, and way too much more to mention here. We’re not sure how long these sales will last, so head to Amazon to check them out!

