Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar with Glass Carafe | $50 | Woot



The Ninja Coffee Bar can help even the most clueless coffee drinker make barista-level drinks, and right now you can get a refurb for a low $50.

Advertisement

The big feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which intelligently updates the water level based on the the drink you want to make—just don’t cheap out on your beans. This model is $25 more expensive on Amazon, and upwards of $100 if you want to buy it new.

Just note that this deal is only available today, or until sold out. So pick it up before someone else grabs yours.