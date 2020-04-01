Ninja's 4-in-1 Indoor Grill Includes an Air Fryer, And It's $119 Today

Ninja Foodi AG300 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Ninja Foodi AG300 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished)| $119 | Woot

Although we’d encourage you to get out into your backyard and soak in some sunlight while you smoke those ribs, an indoor grill is still incredibly convenient, and you can’t go wrong with Ninja’s 4-in-1 Foodi AG300 in that regard. The item is down to $119 on Woot, the only catch being that it’s factory reconditioned.

It’s an enclosed grill, meaning your food cook s fast and thoroughly as the heat is more evenly distributed around your meats and veggies. The air fryer bit lets you cook things like french fries, hush puppies, and even some empanadas if you’re feeling a little crazy. Woot is serving up a 90-day warranty to assuage any quality control fears, so don’t hesitate to grab one.