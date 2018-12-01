Graphic: Shep McAllister

Founded this year by former Mophie executives, Nimble makes phone chargers built from recycled aluminum and plant based plastics, shipped in scrap paper recycled boxes, and paired with the company’s promise to recycle a pound of e-waste for every product sold. Plus, they have great specs and look really cool.



Today only on Amazon, you can save big on the company’s full lineup of battery packs and wireless chargers. The former start at $30 for a 10,000mAh pack, and range up to $60 for a 26,800 pack with three USB-A ports and a USB-C port with 18W power delivery. The former is a bit on the pricey end, but the latter is a solid deal, especially considering the eco-angle. The sweet spot deal though is probably the 20,000mAh USB-C PD battery for $40. It doesn’t have as many ports as the larger one, but its skinny and portable, and does everything you need.

The charging pads are where things get more interesting though. All of them support 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can even get a dual charging pad for $32 that charges two devices at once. They’re also some of the most minimal and gorgeous pads I’ve ever seen. Click here to see all of them.

These all make great gifts for the eco-conscious techie in your life, but just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.