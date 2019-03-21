Graphic: Shep McAllister

Run over to Nike while you can, because they just added over 1,000 new styles to their sale section, for a limited time.



The highlights here are probably the shoes, including the Epic React Flyknit 2, but you’ll find everything from NBA jerseys to tennis styles to swimwear for the impending warm weather, just for starters. As always, be sure to use the sidebar sorting tools to comb through the massive selection, and be sure to avoid the dreaded PG 2.5s, the shoe that broke Zion. Those shoes can proceed straight to hell.