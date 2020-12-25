Nike's Classic Fleece Crew Sweatshirts Are Here for Ultimate Comfort and Savings, Only $34 Right Now

Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt | $34 | Macy’s
Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a crewneck sweatshirt and I’ve had many of these over the years. I’m currently in one I swiped from a pal’s house while I was cat-sitting last year. For me, a petite woman, I love an oversized sweatshirt and feel so cozy. Take 25% off Nike’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt today and I’d suggest grabbing a few while sizes last.
There are seven hues currently available and you can go traditional with heather gray or for a pop of color with electro orange. These are extremely soft and made with brushed-back fleece. And of course, it’s adorned with the iconic Nike logo which is embroidered. These crewnecks are pretty standard fit and true to size but if you went a little bigger for lounging that’s not a terrible idea. They’re a polyester/cotton blend and can be just tossed in a washing machine to clean.
Orders over $25 ship for free.