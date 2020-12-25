It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Nike's Classic Fleece Crew Sweatshirts Are Here for Ultimate Comfort and Savings, Only $34 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Dealsholiday 2020
220
Save
Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt | $34 | Macy’s
Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt | $34 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt | $34 | Macy’s

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a crewneck sweatshirt and I’ve had many of these over the years. I’m currently in one I swiped from a pal’s house while I was cat-sitting last year. For me, a petite woman, I love an oversized sweatshirt and feel so cozy. Take 25% off Nike’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt today and I’d suggest grabbing a few while sizes last.

Advertisement

There are seven hues currently available and you can go traditional with heather gray or for a pop of color with electro orange. These are extremely soft and made with brushed-back fleece. And of course, it’s adorned with the iconic Nike logo which is embroidered. These crewnecks are pretty standard fit and true to size but if you went a little bigger for lounging that’s not a terrible idea. They’re a polyester/cotton blend and can be just tossed in a washing machine to clean.

Orders over $25 ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
HELPS Organic Functional Herbal Teas (80-Pack)
HELPS Organic Functional Herbal Teas (80-Pack)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter