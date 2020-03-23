It's all consuming.
Newegg Has a Curved ASUS 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $135

Quentyn Kennemer
ASUS 24" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor | $135 | Newegg

Curious about the curve? It’s no longer prohibitively expensive to give your setup a little bend, with Newegg taking this 24" ASUS gaming monitor down to $135 (shipping included), and there are no pesky rebates to deal with. You’re not exactly buying yourself a window into new dimensions with its 1080p resolution, but you do get a 144Hz refresh rate, and while its 4ms response time is less than ideal, it’s fine for all but the most competitive gamers, and AMD Freesync support should keep your games stutter-free.

