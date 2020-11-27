Overclock Your Savings in Newegg’s Black Friday 2020 Ultimate Sale

Screenshot : Newegg

Black Friday Sale | Newegg



Newegg is one of the absolute best places on the internet to pick up PC components, so if you’re on the hunt for key upgrades or want to start amassing core pieces of your next rig, you know where to look this Black Friday. As expected, Newegg’s Black Friday Ultimate Sale—which runs from November 23-27—is jam-packed with bargains, including some of the site’s best prices of the year on motherboards, processors, graphics cards, memory, and more. And if you’re looking for something prebuilt, they’ve got some great deals on that front too. Here are some of the best deals coming during the sale.

Planning on building a desktop PC in the near future? Save big on a 9th-gen Intel Core i9-9900K Coffee Lake processor, which is marked down from $550 to just $320 during Newegg’s Black Friday sale. Not only do you get this speedy chip to power your next rig, but it also comes with a free Intel software bundle that includes creative software and in-game add-ons for the likes of Fortnite and Auto Chess.



Use promo code BFRDAY63 at checkout



On the other hand, if you’re planning to build an AMD-powered gaming rig, jump on this bargain for a Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT video card. It’s a total of $50 off the list price when you use promo code BFRDAY63, gaining you access to a powerful graphics card that’s well primed for 1440p resolution gaming.



Save $50 on an internal solid-state drive (SSD) from Samsung during the Newegg Black Friday sale. This 1TB drive provides a solid stack of speedy storage for inside your 2.5” SATA III slot. Samsung’s well-reviewed SSDs provide ample speed and consistent performance and can help make your PC a lot snappier if you’re still stuck with a standard hard drive.



Use promo code 4STUDENT at checkout + mail-in rebate

If you want a laptop that can provide high-performance gaming on the go, then MSI’s GL75 Leopard gaming notebook could do the trick. This beast has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (8GB), 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive alongside per-key RGB backlighting.



It’s $300 off: there’s $100 instant savings, another $100 off with promo code 4STUDENT at checkout, and a final $100 off via mail-in rebate after you purchase it.

Use promo code BFRDAY47 at checkout



Looking for a killer screen to power your PC gaming? Gigabyte’s M27Q 27” IPS monitor gives you a 1440p resolution panel for crisp gaming, plus a smooth 170Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. Pair it with the Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT card above and you’ll have a great start on a new gaming rig. Use promo code BFRDAY47 to save $40 at checkout.



Save $230 on this ABS Master gaming PC, a pretty hardy rig with flashy lights and mostly flashy tech inside to match. You’ll get a modest Intel Core i5-10400F paired with a powerful GeForce RTX 2060, plus 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s primed for VR headsets, too, and should be able to handle just about any type of game thrown at it.



This RAM lights up with a vengeance: the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro modules sync up with your PC’s own lighting, providing slick, synchronized effects. You can get a pair of 8GB DDR4 3600 modules (16GB total) for $80 during the Black Friday sale, a $39 savings from the original list price.



Use promo code BFRDAY59 at checkout



Get some serious gaming grunt with the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card for $30 off the list price when you use promo code BFRDAY59 at checkout. Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2060 has been praised for an ideal pairing of power and modest price, and it’s an even better value during Newegg’s Black Friday sale.



Only on November 26-27



Here’s an ideal way to get your next PC build started with a bundle pairing an Intel Core i7-10700KA Comet Lake 8-Core 3.8GHz processor with an Asus Prime Z90-A motherboard. You’ll save $60 by buying them in tandem, but this bargain is only available on November 26 and 27.



On the other hand, if you need a couple of key pieces for your next AMD build, here’s a bundle bringing together an AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12-Core 3.8GHz desktop processor with a Gigabyte B550 AORUS Master motherboard. Once the link goes live, it will be $70 off the collective list prices when purchased together, and it’s valid throughout the sale … while supplies last.



Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, one of the most high-tech, feature-packed phones on the market today. This 5G-capable phone has a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ screen that can be switched to a smoother FHD+/120Hz setting, plus it has a huge battery, brilliant cameras, and a pop-up S Pen stylus. It’s also wildly expensive, but this version with 512GB storage sees a big discount for Black Friday.

Newegg also has the core Galaxy Note 20 5G—a bit smaller and less flashy—for $750 (also $250 off) for the 128GB edition.

Old vacuum starting to suck in all the wrong ways? Upgrade to a powerful Dyson V7 Origin cordless vacuum for just $200 during the Black Friday sale. The lightweight, stick-light design makes it easy to cart around the house, and it runs for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. You’ll save $100 off the usual list price with this bargain.

