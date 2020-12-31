New Year’s Resolution Bump: Save $80 on a TCL or Hisense 55” 4K Smart TV at Best Buy

TCL 55” 4 Series LED 4K TV | $320 | Best Buy

Hisense 55” H6510G LED 4K TV | $320 | Best Buy

Advertisement

If you’ve been holding out on bringing a 4K TV into your home, maybe one of your new year’s resolutions should be to increase the resolution of your go-to set. Luckily, crisp 4K sets are much more affordable these days, and Best Buy has a pair of prime entr y-level options right now.



Today, you can snag a TCL 55” 4 Series LED 4K TV or a Hisense 55” H6510G LED 4K TV for $320 apiece, with an identical savings of $80 off each respective list price. On paper, they look nearly identically equipped: both are Android-powered Smart TVs with built-in streaming apps, both have LED panels with HDR support, both come with voice remotes, and both offer 3 HDMI ports.

Advertisement

The TCL model has a slightly higher star rating from Best Buy customers, but ultimately both have lots of positive reviews from buyers. If you’re on the hunt for a budget 4K set for sharper streaming media and games, you can’t go wrong with either one here.