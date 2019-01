Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s Kindle ebook sales continue into 2019, and today’s sale is a grab bag of novels, memoirs, and self-help bestsellers. A few of the most popular titles are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals. Prices start at just $2, so get downloading.