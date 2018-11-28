Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Are New Balance sneaks still a status symbol? They were the shoes to have when I was in high school, and the designs are pretty timeless, so I’m guessing they are.



But even if they’re not, they’re good shoes that you’ll get a lot of wear out of, so you shouldn’t have to think twice about picking up a pair of Men’s 574s while Joe’s New Balance Outlet has them on sale for $30 via coupon code 574DEAL. The absolute worst case scenario is that you can just stash them in your closet and wait for the carousel of trends to circle back to them again.

